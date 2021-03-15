Former employee of the regiment of the Akhmat Kadyrov police patrol service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Chechnya, senior sergeant Suleiman Gezmakhmaev called the participation of the head of the republic Ramzan Kadyrov in special operations in the region staged. His words are quoted by Novaya Gazeta.

“When the Chechen State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company shows how Kadyrov is leading a special operation to destroy militants, this is a performance. First, the militants will be killed, the territory will be cleaned, cordoned off, only after that Kadyrov arrives with his personal security and cameras, ”Gezmakhmaev said.

In particular, the ex-policeman recalled the special operation in which his regiment took part in December 2016. According to him, this task hardly resembled a real special operation: the detainees were brought to the scene unarmed in advance, forced to flee from the hillock, and then “they shot like rabbits.” “But even then Kadyrov arrived after they had already been killed. We were needed to guard him when he drove the armored car back and forth under the cameras, ”Gezmakhmaev emphasized.

Earlier Gezmakhmaev told Novaya Gazeta about the massacres in Chechnya. In particular, he admitted that he knew about the circumstances of the murder that took place on the night of January 26, 2017 at least 13 people from the “list of those executed”.

The Kremlin, commenting on the publications, said that media articles about mass extrajudicial killings in Chechnya could not be considered as evidence. According to Dmitry Peskov, the very concept of extrajudicial executions can be treated only from the point of view of the law, he does not see anything else.