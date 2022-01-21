Saidi Yangulbaev, a former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, said that his son Ibragim was tortured in the residence of the head of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov. About this Yangulbaev declared in an interview with Znak.com.

According to the ex-judge, the regional authorities have long been putting pressure on his family. The sons of Yangulbaev are suspected of being involved in the 1ADAT Telegram channel recognized as extremist.

In 2015, Chechen security forces raided the ex-judge’s apartment in Grozny, during which he and his children were beaten. After that, Ibragim was taken to Kadyrov’s residence, and Yangulbaev himself was required to write a letter of resignation from judicial office.

According to the ex-judge, Kadyrov personally tortured his son, who “put his feet on his neck,” as well as the chairman of the Chechen parliament, Magomed Daudov.

“At first Abubakar and I were also taken there. They started beating Ibragim while we were still there, then continued when we were released. Abubakar Ibrahim tried to cover himself up, they also started beating him. Then I could not stand it already, pounced on them. I say to Ramzan: “What are you doing at all?!”,” Yangulbaev said.

Later, a criminal case was opened against Ibragim under article 282 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Inciting hatred or enmity, as well as humiliation of human dignity”), because of which he spent a year and a half in a pre-trial detention center, and Yangulbaev himself resigned and left Chechnya in 2017 .

In addition, the former judge said that his son, Abubakar Yangulbaev, was detained in Pyatigorsk in December 2021. Abubakar then worked in the “Committee against Torture” (in 2015, after being entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents, the organization was liquidated; currently operating under the same name without forming a legal entity).

He was searched, after which the security forces hinted that if Yangulbaev’s son did not leave the country, he could end up in prison.

Earlier, in a conversation with Lenta.ru, the ex-judge spoke about how his wife was detained. According to him, the signal that he and his wife were at home was given to the Chechen security forces by a district police officer.

On Friday, January 21, the “Committee Against Torture” reported that armed men in civilian clothes and masks, who introduced themselves as Chechen security forces, broke into the apartment of a former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya in the Nizhny Novgorod region, from where they kidnapped his diabetic wife.

Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, answering journalists’ questions, said that this story sounds fantastic, and first we need to wait for its official confirmation.