Masked armed men who introduced themselves as Chechen security forces waited for a signal from the district police officer, after which, having guessed the moment, they entered the apartment of the former judge of the Supreme Court of Chechnya, Saidi Yangulbaev, in Nizhny Novgorod and took his wife with them. The ex-judge himself restored the chronology of the kidnapping in a conversation with Lenta.ru.

The couple went to Moscow for the New Year holidays. When they returned, they learned from a neighbor that a district police officer had visited them several times. Initially, the former judge suspected a mistake, but then the district policeman did not come alone.

Yangulbaev decided not to open the door for him, but instead called the employee standing at the door himself. He first complained about the poor connection and hung up, then referred to the need to discuss the fraud case witnessed by Yangulbaev’s wife in 2019 (this fact was reported to Lente.ru by the judge’s daughter Aliya).

The district police officer gave the go-ahead to the Chechen security forces that Yangulbaev was in his apartment, the former judge believes.

And some bearded guys were already walking along the corridor

They started knocking, I do not open. We are renting an apartment, they found the owner’s contacts. They brought him to open the door. He has no keys, only we have. He began to knock, asking to open. I asked what kind of bearded people go with him. They say they are employees from Chechnya,” he said.

Yangulbaev called the FSB to find out if they were aware of what was happening. On the phone he was offered to wait, they said that they would call the police station, to which the judge’s house belongs. After that, they stopped answering the phone in the department, and the former judge called his lawyer.

The Chechen security forces told Yangulbaev that they had a court order (a document on the forced delivery of a citizen to court) from Grozny in the name of his wife.

I said that this is a filkin’s letter. This is done when the security forces need to bring a person from another region to [главе Чечни] Ramzan Kadyrov, they make the decision to bring him in illegal Saydi Yangulbaev

At some point, the security forces retreated for a short while, then the former judge was able to let his lawyer and several human rights activists into the apartment. They decided to let two Chechens into the apartment, who demonstrated the resolution.

“I asked to see the decision. He showed, but there was nothing clear. I started to refuse, because this is a silly letter, and said that I was waiting for the FSB. Until they arrive, I won’t go anywhere, ”said the former judge.

After that, Yangulbayeva’s lawyer entered the corridor for negotiations. However, the unexpected happened – the Chechen security forces decided to break into the apartment while the door was open and grabbed the judge’s wife.

About nine or ten of them emerged from around the corner, and already a checkmate, they shoved all the human rights activists. The sick wife was seized. She asked to give her an injection (the woman suffers from diabetes – approx. “Tapes.ru”). And in a light dress, unshod, they dragged her out of the apartment, she became ill Saydi Yangulbaev

At the same time, the abductors even forgot to take their wife’s passport, after which they returned for it.

Now Yangulbaev believes that both the district police officer and the local FSB officers are accomplices in the kidnapping. He works with human rights activists and worries that his wife will not make it to Chechnya without insulin shots.

“I called the FSB, said that my wife had been kidnapped, and ‘thanked’ them for helping. They called the policeman several times, but did not hear anything intelligible. They are all participants in this crime,” concluded the former judge.

Formerly “Committee against Torture” (in 2015, after being entered by the Ministry of Justice into the register of foreign agents, the organization was liquidated; at the moment it operates under the same name without forming a legal entity) reported that armed men in civilian clothes and wearing masks broke into Yangulbaev’s house and abducted his wife. The woman was unconscious, she was taken out of the apartment and taken away in an unknown direction. She has diabetes, she needs constant insulin injections, at least one of which Musayeva has already missed.

The Kremlin commented on the data on the abduction. Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that this information looks like a fantastic story and it is necessary to wait for official confirmation.