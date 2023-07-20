Former Venezuelan general Hugo “El Pollo” Carvajal, who was an ally of Hugo Chávez’s dictatorship, arrived in New York this Wednesday (19), extradited by Spain, and will appear for the first time before a US federal judge to hear the formal charges brought against him, which could lead him to spend the rest of his days in a US prison, judicial sources told EFE.

Carvajal’s presentation to the judiciary takes place this Friday (21).

Carvajal, whose extradition was ordered last Monday (17) by Spain’s National Court for Interpol, was head of Venezuelan counterintelligence during the dictatorial regime of Hugo Chávez.

He received four counts, two of which were for conspiring to traffic cocaine into the United States, one for use and one for possession of a firearm in connection with the first two.

Any one of the four could carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, should he be convicted.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Manhattan, where Carvajal will be tried, a time for the hearing has not yet been set.

Specifically, the prosecution claims to have evidence of Carvajal’s involvement in the shipment of a shipment of 5.6 tons of cocaine that was transported from Venezuela to Mexico in 2006.

In March 2020, the US government indicted Carvajal, along with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and the first vice-president of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, considered the second main Chavista leader, and other Venezuelan leaders.

The US government accuses them of participating in a corrupt and violent narco-terrorist conspiracy that supposedly involves the Cartel de los Soles and the FARC (Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia) guerrillas.

According to the prosecution, Maduro helped and ultimately led this drug trafficking group through which he enriched and “flooded” the United States with drugs, “using cocaine as a weapon against” the country.

Carvajal and the other defendants are also accused of acting as “leaders and administrators” of the Cartel de los Soles and the narcoterrorist conspiracy with the FARC.

Hugo Armando Carvajal, who fled Venezuela with a false passport in 2019, had his preventive detention decreed in Spain for more than two years due to a clear risk of flight, since he was missing for almost two years, between 2019 and 2021.

Trace of him was lost when the third section of the Criminal Court of the Spanish Audiencia Nacional refused to hand him over to the United States.

The plenary of the Penal Room of the court of appeal annulled the decision shortly afterwards, but until then the court could no longer locate him, until September 2021, when he was arrested in Madrid, in a different place from where his partner and their five children are registered.

Since he was arrested, Carvajal tried to prevent his extradition by all means, unsuccessfully asked for asylum in Spain, and challenged all the decisions that the judges were issuing against him, until he finally lost that battle and was sent to the United States.