Gerhard Schroeder (SPD). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa/archive image

Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder is filing a lawsuit against the Bundestag and demanding his special rights back. The lawsuit was filed with the Berlin administrative court.

Hanover – Former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder (SPD) is suing the Bundestag for the restoration of its special rights, which were withdrawn in May. The 78-year-old demands that a former chancellor’s office with employees be made available to him again, as his Hanover lawyer Michael Nagel announced.

The lawsuit was filed with the Berlin administrative court, said Nagel. The decision by the Bundestag budget committee to cut Schröder’s funds for equipping his office in the Bundestag and to put the office on hold is illegal, according to the statement by the law firm.

It is “claimed that former Chancellor Gerhard Schröder no longer takes care of the so-called “after-effects of service”. “However, it is not specified what “long-term official duties” actually are, how their perception or non-perception is to be determined and what procedure is otherwise to be followed,” the statement continues.

The whole process is “written on the forehead that reasons other than those specified by the “new rules” were decisive for the decision of the budget committee”.

Such decisions are more reminiscent of an absolutist princely state “in terms of the way they came about” and should not last in a democratic constitutional state, Schröder’s lawyers explained.



The former chancellor stands out because of his commitment to Russian energy companies and his closeness to the Russian president Wladimir Putin massive criticism.

Schröder’s privileges are not removed because of his work

However, the Budget Committee expressly did not attribute the partial cancellation of Schröder’s privileges to his work for the energy companies or his attitude to the Russian war of aggression against the Ukraine justified. Rather, the “equipment of former chancellors should be carried out according to the ongoing obligations from the office,” says the regulation. Apparently, the parliamentarians could not see this in Schröder.

Last year, more than 400,000 euros flowed from the state coffers for personnel expenses in Schröder’s office. Schröder will continue to receive his pension of 8,300 euros after the decision, as well as personal security.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) welcomed the decision in May as “logical”. In the context of the decision, the European Parliament had spoken out in favor of sanctions against Schröder with a large majority.

SPD arbitration commission rejected Schröder’s exclusion

Only had on Monday the arbitration commission of the SPD in Schröder’s home town of Hanover rejected the expulsion of the former chancellor from the party. Schröder’s Hanoverian lawyer is considered one of the most renowned criminal lawyers in Germany. He represented, among others, the former Federal President Christian Wulff. (mse/dpa)