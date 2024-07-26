Los Angeles, California.- Julio César Chávez Jr. received extraordinary physical conditioning to return to the professional boxing with triumph over Urial Hall.

He Mexican boxer won by scores: 59-55, 59-55 and 58-56 former mixed martial arts fighter in the function headed by Jake Paul and Mike Perry in Tampa, Florida.

However, a former boxing champion He ranted against the son of legend, Julio Cesar Chavezwho would expect to fight against him YouTuber (Jake Paul)after winning by unanimous decision.

Paul Malignnali, —former World Boxing Association (WBA) Welterweight Champion More than a decade ago, he called “lazy” Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In addition to criticizing the World Boxing Council (WBC) for allegedly manipulating everything so that he could win a World title.

«Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a stain on boxingbecause the WBC He manipulated everything so that this lazy guy could win a World championship important and everyone says it’s easy to win it because he won it,” he told ‘ProBox TV’.

“It’s a stain on everyone. The others who won a title were not given it. This stain is now going to fight with Jake Paul and have a belt? That’s why people who are outside the boxing He says it’s a joke. A belt wouldn’t mean anything,” he said. Paul Malignnali.

