The next ex-world champion is out: After Peter Wright, Gerwyn Price and Michael Smith, Gary Anderson is no longer there in London. His opponent Dolan becomes the big favorite fright.

Dhe two-time world champion Gary Anderson was surprisingly eliminated from the Darts World Cup in the round of 16. The Flying Scotsman, as Anderson is known, lost 3-4 to Brendan Dolan on Saturday evening. The Northern Irishman is becoming more and more of a favorite at Alexandra Palace in London. Just two days earlier he had defeated former Welsh champion Gerwyn Price. Dolan is now in the quarterfinals and can compete again on New Year's Day.

For the 53-year-old Anderson, even a strong comeback after a false start wasn't enough. The Scot was 0-2 sets down, then took the lead 3-2 and then lost the two remaining sets. Especially in the seventh set, veteran Anderson made too many mistakes. After his titles in 2015 and 2016, there is currently no further coronation.

Previously, former champion Rob Cross had confidently reached the quarter-finals. Voltage, as the Englishman Cross is called, won the round of 16 duel against Jonny Clayton (Wales) 4-0 and is aiming for his second title after 2018. In the quarterfinals he will face Englishman Chris Dobey. He defeated defending champion Michael Smith.