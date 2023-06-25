Home page politics

From: Bona Hyun

Before the runoff in Sonneberg: Meuthen criticizes the AfD. © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

The AfD survey high also concerns former members. Ex-Chairman Meuthen warns of increasing radicalization by Björn Höcke.

Essen – Former AfD chairman Jörg Meuthen has sharply criticized the increasing radicalization of his old party. With his departure, the moderate camp within the party fell apart, “the radicals took control of the AfD,” Meuthen said picture on sunday. Today it is a “party on the right-wing edge with völkisch-nationalist positions, which is dominated by one person, and that is Björn Höcke”.

Ex-Chairman Meuthen shoots against AfD: “Radicals have control”

The AfD had reached record levels in recent polls, which worries the majority of Germans. The AfD is particularly strong in East Germany. According to Meuthen, the AfD’s current poll success has “nothing at all” to do with its own strength. “In terms of content and personnel, the party is completely blank, the good people are all gone. The party only benefits from the frightening weakness of the other parties,” said Meuthen.

Economically, the AfD is now pursuing a “nationalist socialism”. Once in power, the “Höcke-AfD” would seal off Germany, fight the European single market and close the borders for everyone. “No real skilled worker who is still sane would come to Germany voluntarily. I can only hope that the Union firewall holds up. I don’t want to see these people in the government,” said the former AfD boss.

Before the runoff in Sonneberg: Ex-presidency criticizes AfD

In Sonneberg, Thuringia, an AfD politician could be elected district administrator for the first time on Sunday. Called to Runoff election in Sonneberg are around 48,000 people. Polling stations are open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. With around 57,000 inhabitants, Sonneberg is one of the smallest districts in Germany – and could provide the first district administrator from the AfD. According to a representative Civey survey for the TV station World A majority of Germans are worried about the idea of ​​an AfD district administrator.

In the first ballot, AfD candidate Robert Stuhlmann narrowly missed out on an absolute majority with 46.7 percent of the votes. CDU district council candidate Jürgen Köpper achieved 35.7 percent. Turnout in the first ballot was 49.1 percent. (bohy/afp).