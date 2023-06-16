Javier Gutiérrez Becerril, former Director of Operations at CFE International, and Guillermo Turrent, former Director of CFEnergía. Mexico Infrastructure Forum / Cuartoscuro

Two former officials of Mexico’s state power company, the Comisión Federal de Electricidad (CFE), will be tried by a jury in a Texas court as part of an ongoing civil case for alleged corruption. Guillermo Turrent, who led the company’s private offshore subsidiary, CFE International (CFEi), and Javier Gutiérrez, CFEi’s former chief operating officer, are accused of awarding billions of dollars in unnecessary and overvalued natural gas contracts to the firm Whitewater Midstream between 2016 and 2018. When it received the contracts, Whitewater was a startup small, unknown company founded by friends and former colleagues of Turrent’s.

According to a transcript of a May 4 hearing, obtained by EL PAÍS, a judge in Houston, Texas, asked that Turrent and Gutiérrez appear in a jury trial in October 2024, a date that could change if there were adjustments to the schedule. of the court. CFEi’s legal team alleges that the Whitewater contracts benefited the Austin-based company and its executives and “caused substantial and lasting harm to CFEi, as well as CFE, CFEnergía, and ultimately the Mexican people.” CFEnergía is the name of CFEi in Mexico.

In 2021, the CFE opened an investigation into the contracts awarded to Whitewater, a recently created energy company with no track record in the industry, after an EL PAÍS investigation exposed decades-long links between Turrent, Gutiérrez and the founders of the texan company

Turrent and Gutierrez have claimed their fifth amendment rights as US citizens, which protects them from self-incrimination when it comes to interrogation, according to a public record. Both have dual citizenship in Mexico and the United States.

In preparation for trial, CFEi’s legal team issued a subpoena for Matthew Calhoun, a founder of Whitewater Midstream who has a relationship with Turrent dating back to their time as colleagues at Royal Dutch Shell in California in early 2000s. The request asks Calhoun to turn over any documents or electronic communications between him, Turrent and Gutierrez. It also orders Calhoun to produce all documentation “regarding any payments, funds, [o] compensation” from 2013 to date that is linked to Turrent, Gutiérrez or their private consulting companies. Calhoun was also CEO of the Antaeus Group, a company that received CFE contracts during the time that Turrent and Gutiérrez were executives of the state company.

According to the transcript obtained by EL PAÍS, the defense of Turrent and Gutiérrez has issued a motion for dismissal in the US, arguing that the process should be held in Mexico. CFEi’s legal team does not agree, since all the contracts in question were signed in the US and are under this jurisdiction.

CFE is a state company implicitly supported by Mexican taxpayers. Its subsidiary, CFEi, was incorporated as a private company in the US, even though it is owned by a government-run company in Mexico. The contracts between CFEi and Whitewater are governed by US law and correspond to pipelines in the State of Texas.

Given the proposed schedule for the case, the October 2024 trial would begin after the end of the Administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador, which has sought justice for this case. Mexico will elect a new president in July 2024.

For its part, in Mexico, the Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office of the Attorney General’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation against Turrent and has an open case against Gutiérrez.

