Genoa – The municipal councilor of Genoa Alessio Bevilacqua (Lega), asks Rfi to transfer a disused area of ​​25,000 square meters free of charge to promote the urban regeneration of Certosa.

“In Certosa – explains Bevilacqua in a note – there is an area of ​​over 25,000 square meters owned by Rfi which is currently abandoned and unused (former workshop area). With a view to redeveloping the delegation and developing new job opportunities for the whole Val Polcevera, with a motion of which I am the first signatory, I asked the Municipality of Genoa to ask Rfi for the free transfer of the former workshop areas of Certosa. you need to create a growth plan which follows up on the interventions already completed or in progress by the Municipality such as, for example, the construction of the parking lot in the Porters area, the recovery of the municipal market and the works for the extension of the underground. I strongly believe that the Municipality of Genoa, with an overall urban regeneration project that from Certosa (including workshop areas) to Campasso, will once again be able to give prestige to areas that had to face difficult times following the collapse of the Morandi bridge”.