AFPi AFP https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/afp/ 09/11/2023 – 6:25

Chinese virtual commerce group Alibaba announced that former CEO Daniel Zhang, who was supposed to take over the management of a branch of the company this Monday, has left the conglomerate.

After several turbulent years in China for companies in the technology sector, Alibaba announced in March the biggest reorganization in its history, which included the division into six distinct entities.

Daniel Zhang, a historic figure at the company, would be replaced and appointed to lead one of the new units, focused on cloud services.

However, two months after his appointment, the Alibaba group announced this Monday the departure of the former CEO, to whom he expressed “deep recognition”, in a statement sent to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

The company did not release any explanation about the decision.

The group, which also operates in the area of ​​logistics, communication and Artificial Intelligence, is now led by Eddie Yongming Wu as president and Joseph C. Tsai as CEO.