Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter, has rejected an offer from former CEO of T-Mobile US, John Legere, to collaborate on the technical aspect of the social network to improve its infrastructure. In an exchange that took place on the social network, Legere pointed out to Musk that with the right technology, Twitter could relieve himself of the burden of managing content moderation, leaving much more time for the new CEO to deal with the economic growth of the blue app. Musk replied laconically “no”, adding that Twitter, at least in its essence, is both a software company and a server. The discussion was also attended by Marcelo Claure, former CEO of Sprint, who said he would be ready to invest 100 million on Twitter if Legere enters the deal. The situation for Elon Musk is complicated, as his first decisions as CEO have wreaked havoc on an already bankrupt company.