Patricia Wesenberg, the former CEO of Simplicity Credit Union in Marshfield, Wis., has died at the age of 60.

Wesenberg spent decades in Wisconsin’s credit union industry. She began as a teller at Central City Credit Union in 1981 and by 1994 had taken her first CEO role at Point Plus Credit Union. That shop eventually merged with Central City, which later rebranded as Simplicity. Wesenberg also held leadership roles in various community organizations, and served a variety of industry causes as well, including serving on the board of the National Credit Union Foundation.

In 2019, Wesenberg recalled how her experience as a young mother working at the credit union helped shape Simplicity’s current parental leave policies.

She retired in October to deal with health issues. Representatives from Simplicity did not immediately respond to requests for additional information.

In an online notice from the credit union announcing her passing, Wesenberg was recalled as having always been focused not on her own successes but on how she could help others succeed.

“She demonstrated it in the work she did, the words of love and encouragement she shared, and the way she held us accountable to do the right thing, the best thing, every single day,” the notice read. “Those of us who were fortunate enough to learn the lesson of looking Pat in the eye when she asked, ‘What are we going to do now to make sure this never happens again?’ have been made better and stronger for it.”

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date and, in lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the United Way.