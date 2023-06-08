A former director of an Italian Eternit factory has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for involuntary manslaughter, Italian media report. Stephan Schmidheiny, a Swiss businessman, was on trial for the deaths of 392 people in the vicinity of the northwestern town of Casale Monferrato, where he was director of the country’s main Eternit factory between 1976 and 1986.

