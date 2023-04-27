In a previous crisis, João Ricardo Mendes and his brother, José Eduardo, were forced to leave their positions

Recently removed from the company Hurb, former CEO João Ricardo Mendes was forced to step down previously, in 2016, after disagreements with the international investment fund Insight Venture Partners and Tiger.

At the time, the platform was still called Hotel Urbano and was owned by the investment fund, which owned 51% of the shares. While the Mendes brothers believed it was necessary to invest in the company’s long-term growth, Insight wanted to sell it. A contractual clause allowed the funds to buy the two’s share even against their will.

The misunderstanding resulted in the removal of João Ricardo and his brother, José Eduardo. Both were barred from entering the company. Months later, with Hotel Urbano in crisis, both closed an agreement with investors to buy back the company and return to command.

With the resignation of João Ricardo last Monday (April 24, 2023), neither of them is in charge of Hurb anymore, although they are the company’s largest shareholders.

João Ricardo resigned from Hurb after cursing and threatening customers on the platform. He posted videos on his social networks calling customers who complained about the platform’s service in a WhatsApp group.

“I pulled all your capybara, you don’t even know how to speak you retarded asshole […] He is content not to travel. It’s risky someone hitting that shit in your house today, you sucker”, says the former CEO.

The case gained repercussions on the internet after Miguel Nader Junior, a client threatened by João, and other members of the group manifested themselves on social networks.