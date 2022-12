Sam Bankman-Fried, who was detained in the Bahamas, has been alleging risk management failures at FTX, but denies that fraud took place. 🇧🇷 Photo: Playback/YouTube/Wall Street Journal

The former CEO of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried, has been arrested in the Bahamas, the country’s attorney general said on Monday (12).

According to information from Reuters, the prosecution reported that the Bahamas had received formal notice from the United States of criminal charges against Bankman-Fried. A spokesman for the US Attorney’s office in Manhattan confirmed the former CEO’s arrest in the Bahamas.

FTX and its affiliates filed for bankruptcy in the US state of Delaware on Nov. 11, leaving nearly 1 million customers and other investors facing total losses in the billions of dollars.

Bankman-Fried has claimed that risk management failed, but denies that fraud took place.