Sergio Rial said that the predecessor in charge of the retailer, Miguel Gutierrez, was a “centralizer”

The former CEO of Americans Sergio Rial said this Tuesday (28.mar.2023) that he only saw the break in the retailer on January 4, following contact with 2 directors. “From that moment on, I was aware that I was insolvent”said in meeting convened by CAE (Committee on Economic Affairs) of the Senate. The economist also stated that the predecessor in charge of the retailer, Miguel Gutierrez, was centralizing, making it difficult to access information in the company: “Centralizing in the sense that its information was very well controlled”.