06/29/2024

Former CEO of Grupo Americanas Miguel Gutierrez was released this Saturday (29) in Madrid, Spain, after giving testimony to Spanish authorities. He had been arrested yesterday (28) by Spanish police.

According to Gutierrez’s defense, he never participated in or was aware of any fraud. “It has been collaborating with the authorities, providing the necessary clarifications in the appropriate forums, once again expressing its absolute confidence in the Brazilian and international authorities”, says the defense note.

The defense also argues that he is at his residence in Madrid, at the same address communicated since 2023 to the Spanish and Brazilian authorities, “where he has always been available to the various bodies interested in the ongoing investigations”.

Prison

The executive was arrested through international police cooperation, through the Federal Police. He was the main fugitive target of Operation Disclosure, launched this Thursday (27).

A arrest was made by the Spanish police this Friday morning (28), in Madrid, after the name of the person being investigated was included on the Interpol Red Diffusion list.