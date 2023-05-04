Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has backtracked on his earlier endorsement of Elon Musk as the right choice to lead the company, speaking out against the billionaire who, over the past six months, has led Twitter through a series of self-inflicted crises.

Asked on Bluesky, Dorsey’s new Twitter-like social media venture, whether he believed Musk has been the best possible steward of Twitter, Dorsey categorically said, “No.”

+ Users seek alternatives to Musk’s Twitter

Dorsey added that Musk “should have walked away” from acquiring Twitter for $44 billion and blamed Twitter’s board for trying to force Musk to go through with the deal, despite Musk’s attempts to back out of the deal last year.

“Everything went south,” Dorsey said. “But it happened and all we can do now is build something to prevent it from happening again.”

Under Musk, Twitter has cut most of its staff, suffered frequent service outages and made a number of controversial changes to its policies and features, including a recent decision to remove blue checks from VIP users who don’t pay to be verified.

Dorsey’s musings, outlined in Bluesky posts analyzed by CNN, highlight the Twitter founder’s growing disillusionment with Musk. They also come after numerous exchanges over the past few months, in which Dorsey has publicly questioned some of Musk’s decision-making.

A year ago, Dorsey was quick to praise Musk. When Musk’s deal to buy Twitter was first announced, Dorsey said that as long as Twitter was owned by a single person or company, “Elon is the one solution I trust.”

“I trust in your mission to extend the light of consciousness,” proclaimed Dorsey at the time.

Dorsey also transferred his more than 18 million Twitter shares (a stake of approximately 2.4%) to the new company owned by Musk as an equity investor, in lieu of receiving a cash payment, according to a filing. of securities after the conclusion of the deal.

Now, however, Dorsey seems to believe that Musk was an imperfect choice. Confronted with criticism from other Bluesky users that Twitter could have gone in a different direction, Dorsey argued that there was nothing stopping anyone from besting Musk.

“If Elon or anyone wanted to buy the company, all they had to do was set a price that the board felt was better than what the company could do independently,” he said. “This is true for all public companies.”

Asked if he felt any responsibility for the role he played in the transaction, Dorsey, who served on Twitter’s board at the time, said he wasn’t the only person who authorized the deal and that Twitter’s “only alternative” to Musk was an acquisition by ” hedge funds and Wall Street activists.”

“The company would never have survived as a publicly traded company,” Dorsey said, adding, “I wish it were different,” but some of Twitter’s revenue initiatives before the Musk acquisition “would not matter given the market turn.”