The two sources added that after his interrogation, the judge presiding over the session can decide whether to keep him in detention or not, adding that no decision has been made yet on this matter.

Riad Salameh, 73, was governor of the central bank for 30 years, but his last years in office were marred by allegations of financial crimes, including illicit enrichment through public funds. Authorities in Lebanon and several Western countries have brought these charges against him.

The former central bank chief is accused of amassing more than $110 million through financial crimes related to Optimum Invest, a Lebanese income brokerage firm.