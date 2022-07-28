Developer Jakub Ben has unveiled Dark Passenger, who is working on a project with Unreal Engine 5.

Although the study is not at its best, no one doubts that in CD Projekt Red Very valid professionals work and have worked for the video game industry. A good example of this is that those who leave are founding studios with truly ambitious projects, as is the case that we are telling you about today.

And it is that former developers of the Polish company have founded a new study called Dark Passenger and led by Jakub Ben together with a team that has worked on the cinematics of titles as big and ambitious as The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt or the most recent Cyberpunk 2077, with Pawel Kuleta as COO and Magdalena Furman as 3D character animator.

As we can see in his official websitethe studio is already working on a new project developed in Unreal Engine 5: a online multiplayer ninja game set in feudal Japan which will include co-op, PvP, and PvE as it tells the story of an invader who overthrew the previous ruler and established a new reign.

It is being developed with Unreal Engine 5“Our goal is to create exciting online games that focus in cooperation and competition“, Explain those responsible. “We are fascinated by human interactions, alliances, confrontations and unexpected turns.” We know that there will be classes, various weapons and even the possibility of managing our own dojo, but for the moment there is no confirmed date for it to reach PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X | S, since the studio is currently hiring staff.

We will have to be attentive to the steps that this new Dark Passenger takes, since other teams made up of veterans of the Polish company, such as Starward Industriesthey have already surprised us with projects like The Invincible, a science fiction thriller that will arrive in 2023 on PC and the new generation of consoles.

More about: CD Projekt Red, Dark Passenger, New studies and Video game industry.