Jakub Ben and others ex by CD Projekt RED They founded Dark Passengera new Warsaw-based studio made up of industry veterans who have previously worked on The Witcher 3 and Cyberpunk 2077. The team’s first project was also unveiled: a multiplayer game set in Feudal Japan which will feature both PvE and PvP modes and in which players will take on the role of kunoichi and shinobi.

Previously Dark Passenger was called RealTime Warriors and for years he has been making animations, movie sequences, characters and other assets for indie and triple A games. The experience apparently is not lacking and now the team has decided to move to the next level, changing its name to The Passenger and starting the production of a new IP.

The studio has opened applications for numerous positions, including those as gameplay programmer, tech artist, environmental artist, and sound designer. Their first project is an online multiplayer game made with Unreal Engine 5 and set in Feudal Japan, which is currently in the first phase of development.

The Dark Passenger official website describes the game as a first-person online action with a focus on cooperative multiplayer and PvP modes. It is set in feudal Japan, following the rise of an “unnamed invader” who usurps the throne from the current shogun. There are also supernatural elements, represented by “artifacts that hide an extraordinary power”.

“Playing the roles of shinobi and kunoichiplayers will face off against both the usurper’s followers and other groups of assassins as they hunt for the same artifacts, “the Dark Passenger website reads.

“During the journey through these dark lands, player characters will jump over the rooftops of cities, hide under the floors of country cottages, climb pagodas or sneak unnoticed between shrines and temples. The vertical shape of the scenarios will open up a number. endless possibilities on how to act and the dynamic weather will surprise them with sudden downpours, strong winds or fog surrounding the area “.

Also from the official website, we learn that the Dark Passenger game will include “procedural solutions“and therefore even if the goal of a mission will be the same for all the players, each of them will have to face it with different approaches and tactics.

There is also talk of an advanced “locomotion system” that will allow players to perform “incredible evolutions like running on arrows shot by other players, quickly climbing vertical surfaces and using spears as poles to jump over obstacles “.

Players will also have access to a vast repertoire of weapons and will be able to customize their equipment to their liking. There is also talk of Personal dojosspaces in which to invite friends and challenge them in training duels or test the moveset.

The project undoubtedly looks interesting and we can’t wait to find out more details in the future, although we will probably have to wait for several years, as development is still in the early stages.