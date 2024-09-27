El Paso.– A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officer was recently sentenced in El Paso to two years in federal prison for using excessive force while on duty at the Bridge of the Americas – known as “Libre” – and falsifying a document in a federal investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Texas.

Miguel Ángel Delgado Jr., 41, was convicted of two counts of deprivation of rights under color of law and one count of falsifying a document in a federal investigation.

The United States Attorney’s Office says Delgado used excessive force in two incidents while on duty at the Bridge of the Americas between October 2019 and June 2020.

As a result of Delgado’s use of excessive force, the victims suffered bodily injuries. Following one of the incidents, Delgado filed a CBP Incident Record Report in which he “falsely reported what occurred,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General and CBP’s Office of Professional Responsibility investigated the case.