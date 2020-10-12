new Delhi: Former captain of the Indian football team Carlton Chapman died on Monday in a hospital in Bangalore. According to the information, he died of a heart attack. He was 49 years old. He was admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. Bruno Coutinho, who was once Chapman’s partner, said, “I told a friend from Bangalore over the phone that Chapman is no longer with us.” He died early today. He was always a happy person and was ready to help others.

India won under his captaincy ‘Saif Cup’

Midfielder Chapman played for India from 1995 to 2001. Under his captaincy, the Indian team won the Saif Cup in 1997. At the club level, he represented teams like East Bengal and JCT Mills. Chapman, who came out of the Tata Football Academy, joined East Bengal in 1993 and scored a hat-trick in the team’s 6–2 win against Iraqi club Al Javra in the first round of the Asian Cup Winners Cup that year.

He did his best with JCT to which he was associated in 1995. Chapman had won 14 trophies for the Punjab-based club. These include the first National Football League (NFL) in 1996–97. He formed a strong combination with IM Vijayan and Baichung Bhutia. Chapman later joined FC Kochi but only joined East Bengal in 1998 after one season. East Bengal won the NFL in 2001 under his leadership. He retired from professional football in 2001. After this he was also the coach of various clubs.

All India Football Federation expressed sorrow

Upon receiving the news of Carlton Chapman’s death, the All India Football Federation mourned his untimely demise. The Indian football team gave this information by tweeting.