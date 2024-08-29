The judicial authorities in Spain are investigating in At this time, the unexpected death of canoeist Juan Carlos López VillalobosAfter the multi-time world champion athlete took part in a competition last Saturday, his family reported him missing because he had not returned home.

According to the criteria of

Finally, in the last few hours, A witness notified the Civil Guard that he had detected a strong smell of decomposition from a vehicle. Local police confirmed that it was the lifeless body of the canoeing expert.

According to Spanish media, on Saturday, August 24, Villalobos competed in the aquatic event known as the Miño International Descent, a traditional route that connects Salvaterra do Miño with Tui through the river.

It is more than 14 kilometers of one of the canoeing races with the greatest history at a national level. However, once the race is over, There was no further news of the whereabouts of the prominent athlete.which led his relatives to file a complaint with the Civil Guard.

The alert, according to sources reported to the local newspaper El País, was given by an individual who, as he passed near a van parked next to the municipal rowing center José Luis Méndez noticed a strong unpleasant smell.

The Guardia Civil officers verified, through the license plate of the vehicle, that the Mercedes Benz belonged to the missing person. Upon entering the vehicle, the officers found a body in an advanced state of decomposition, although with no signs of violence, so it was initially suspected that death could be due to natural causes.

To move forward with the investigation and try to establish the reasons for the deathThe athlete’s remains were transferred to the coroner for an autopsy.

The RFEP regrets the death of Juan Carlos López Villalobos, winner of the 1994 International Sella Descent. Its president, Board of Directors and the world of Spanish canoeing would like to send warm regards to family and friends. Rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/1SsDu62wQe — CanoeingSpain (@RFEPiraguismo) August 28, 2024

Who was Juan Carlos López Villalobos?

Villalobos, 65, was a well-known athlete from Palencia, president of the Tritones Club of Alar del Rey (Palencia), who had won numerous titles and gold, silver and bronze medals in both national and international competitions, including gold medals at the 2007 European Championships and the 2006 World Cup.

He also won the title in the Spanish K-2 River Descent Championship in 1995, 1996 and 1997; he was absolute champion in the K-2 category of the International Sella Descent in 1994and he won the Pisuerga International Descent, in his hometown of Alar del Rey, eight times.

Canoeing is a water sport practiced on a light boat. Photo:EFE. Share

The Spanish Canoe Federation expressed its condolences to the loved ones and relatives through a message on X.

Canoeing, also known as rafting, is an aquatic discipline that is practiced on a light boat, Usually made of fiberglass, carbon fiber or plastic in recreational boats, and with Kevlar or carbon fibers in racing boats.

More news

*This content was created with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information from La Nación Argentina (GDA). It was reviewed by a journalist and an editor.