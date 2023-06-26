A video began to circulate through social networks in which you can see Joel Zarate Paez And his brother Juanin which they took the life of a stray dog ​​with multiple shots in the streets of the municipality of Santa Isabel Tetlatlahuca, Tlaxcala.

In the clip you can see Joel, former candidate for the municipal presidency of Santa Isabel Tetlatlahuca by the Green Ecologist Party (PVEM)along with his brother, get out of a vehicle to open fire against the hill.

Likewise, Joel shared on his own social networks the moment in which, in the company of his brother, he uses a revolver-type pistol to shoot a loin seven times, even after the first shot he tries to flee but ends up falling lifeless to the ground.

Given this, organizations in defense of animals called for justice for the aggression committed against the puppy, which has caused outrage among users on social networks, who ask for a punishment similar to that of the subject who threw a dog into a saucepan with boiling oil. See also Jamie Lee Curtis wins his first Oscar after 45 years of artistic career

It should be noted that Joel justified the murder of the puppy, whom he pointed out had previously bitten his face, a situation that caused him to shoot him with a pistol on several occasions.

Likewise, in another video the two brothers are shown on board a vehicle and indeed, Joel has bleeding wounds on his face, but in the same way he does not justify what happened; In Tlaxcala, animal abuse is punished with sentences from 6 months to 5 years in prison.