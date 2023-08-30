Waldemar Victorinoa 71-year-old former Uruguayan soccer player who played for Deportivo Cali, died this Tuesday, as confirmed by ‘El País’ from Uruguay with sources close to the former player, after having tried to take his own life yesterday and later being left in a delicate state.

Former Deportivo Cali player dies

Waldemar Victorino, former Cali player. Photo: URUGUAYAN SOCCER ASSOCIATION.

In a publication through its social networks, the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) regretted the death of Victorino, which, according to local media, was announced by the Spanish Association medical society.



“We regret with deep sadness and shock the death of the former player of the Uruguayan National Team, Gloria Celeste, Waldemar Victorino. Our condolences to his family and friends. RIP”transmitted the AUF.

We regret with deep sadness and shock the death of the former player of the Uruguayan National Team, Gloria Celeste, Waldemar Victorino. Our condolences to your family and friends. RIP pic.twitter.com/6PtU5MuLSz — AUF (@AUFOficial) August 30, 2023

Born in Montevideo in May 1952, Victorino made his debut in 1969 at Cerro in his country and played until 1989 in different teams in Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

Likewise, he had two passages for Nacional, a club in which he played 113 games and in which he scored 58 goals. Over there won a Uruguayan Championship, a Copa Libertadores and an Intercontinental Cupscoring the goals that gave Tricolor the titles against Brazilian Internacional and against English Nottingham Forest in 1980.

That same year, Victorino was once again called up by the 1950 world champion Roque Gastón Maspoli to defend Celeste in the World Champions Gold Cup, which was played in Montevideo and was also played by Argentina, Brazil, Germany, Italy and other countries. Low. in said tournamentnumber 9 scored a goal in each of the three games played by the South American team and was the top scorer in a tournament won by Uruguay.

Throughout his career, Victorino played 33 games for La Celeste between 1976 and 1981 in which he scored 15 goals in 2,679 minutes on the field.

He arrived in Colombia in 1981 and he scored 13 goals in 14 games. He scored three doubles: against Quindío, Once Caldas and DIM.

Hotlines for mental health in Colombia

Colombia has various telephone lines where professionals can listen and care for a person who is going through an episode that requires their mental health to be attended to. The authorities emphasize that you can always ask for help.

Bogota:

Line 106

WhatsApp: 3007548933

Barranquilla

Life line: 339 99 99

Medellin

Friendly line: 444 44 48

Cali:

Line 106

antioch

Health for the soul: 4407649

Goal

Mental Health Friend Line: 3125751135

*With EFE and El País, from Uruguay. From the American Newspaper Group. (GDA).