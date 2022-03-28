Aung San Suu Kyi, who has been under house arrest for more than a year, is in quarantine after cases of covid-19 were detected in his surroundings, a source close to the former Burmese leader told AFP on Monday.

“Some people around her have been diagnosed with covid-19 (…) She remains in quarantine, but she is not infected,” the source said.

The subject of several lawsuits since her arrest, the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize winner has not appeared in court since Thursday.

The country’s former leader and those close to her were vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to her team.

Aung San Suu Kyi, 76, has been in detention since her government was overthrown by the army on February 1, 021.

Suu Kyi received several accusations: violation of a law on state secrets dating back to colonial times, electoral fraud, illegal pressure on the Electoral Commission, sedition, incitement to public disorder, corruption.

Already sentenced to six years in prison, she must remain in house detention during the proceedings, which take place in a court set up especially for her trials in the capital Naipyidaw.

Suu Kyi’s lawyers are prohibited from speaking to the press and international organizations.

