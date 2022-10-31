The West, by supplying weapons and providing financial support to Ukraine, is pursuing a provocative policy, as a result of which it hopes to destroy Russia. This was stated on October 31 by an expert, retired lieutenant colonel of the Bundeswehr Jurgen Rose.

He noted that in the current situation, Europe is closer to a nuclear war than ever before in history.

“NATO is doing everything possible to provoke Russia into using tactical nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, in order to then be able to completely destroy Russian forces on the grounds that they used them,” the expert suggested.

On the one hand, according to Rose, the Americans made it clear that they were allegedly trying to avoid nuclear escalation. On the other hand, with the supply of weapons and support for Ukraine, they are doing everything to make this happen.

“It is interesting that there are Cold War generals, such as the former chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Inspector General of the Bundeswehr Harald Kujat, who said that this war could have been avoided if the West had only wanted it,” Rose said in a conversation with “RIA News”.

He mentioned that the regime of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held talks with the Russian Federation in March, but the EU each time disrupted these contacts with promises to finance hostilities. At present, according to the expert, the policy of the West is aimed at destroying Russia and its Armed Forces.

Rose added that it is necessary to start negotiations with Russia.

The day before, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that negotiations on the situation in Ukraine should be conducted primarily with the United States. He clarified that the agreements with Zelensky are worth nothing, because they can be canceled instantly on orders from outside, therefore negotiations with his leader are required.

On October 27, President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, during a speech at the Valdai Discussion Club, said that the goal of Western nuclear rhetoric is to put pressure on all members of the international community to oppose Russia.