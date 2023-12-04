With the appointment of the former vice-presidential candidate for the center-right coalition Together for Change, Luis Petri, as Minister of Defense, the elected president of Argentina, Javier Milei, completed the blueprint for the country’s next government.

Milei’s future minister, who belongs to the Radical Civic Union (UCR), supported Bullrich in the first round, when she was a candidate for president of the Republic. After the defeat of the then candidate, she was chosen to head the Security department in the new government.

“In this way, the complete Together for Change slate was integrated into the A Liberdade Avança government”, stated a statement from Milei’s office on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

Petri thanked Milei on social media for giving him “the opportunity and confidence” to be the next Minister of Defense. “Starting today, we begin working on a change that allows us to restore the value of the role of our Armed Forces. Pride of our country. We will honor its essential purpose, which guarantees the sovereignty and independence of the Nation, its territorial integrity; which protects life, freedom and contributes to the development of the Homeland”, wrote the lawyer, who was deputy for his homeland, Mendoza, between 2013 and 2021.

In addition to Bullrich and Petri, Milei’s government will feature Diana Mondino (Foreign Affairs), Guillermo Francos (Interior), Sandra Pettovello (Human Capital), Luis Caputo (Economy), Mariano Cúneo (Justice) and Infrastructure (Guillermo Ferraro), with Nicolás Posse as chief of staff.

Macri and Bullrich promoted the “Acassuso agreement” – in honor of the place where the former president lives – with Milei, after the ticket formed by the former Minister of Security and Petri was left out of the electoral race, to support the then candidate libertarian in the second round against government leader Sergio Massa (Peronist).

Macri and Bullrich’s support for Milei was defined as “unconditional” and “disinterested”, but since Milei won the elections, the center-right party has been negotiating with the winner of the elections for positions in the new government.

Bullrich agreed to be Milei’s security minister and announced that she will call internal elections in early 2024 for the authorities of the Republican Proposal (Pro), a party founded by Macri, which she leads and which is part of the Together for Change coalition, along with the UCR and the Civic Coalition.

The fact that Bullrich agreed to be Milei’s security minister generated tensions with Macri, who saw his former minister as part of the negotiation with the elected president to incorporate relevant figures in Congress. (With EFE Agency)