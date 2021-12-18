Vladislav Goranov, a former Bulgarian finance minister, tried to leave the country in a car stolen in Russia. It is reported by RIA News…

According to the agency, Goranov rented a car, but he was stopped while trying to cross the border with Serbia. “Goranov was stopped at the Bulgarian-Serbian border driving a rented car from Interpol’s list of Russian stolen vehicles,” the Bulgarian National Radio said in a statement.

The ex-minister had to turn back, and a few hours later he crossed the border in another car. At the moment, the Bulgarian Interior Ministry is trying to establish how the car from the Interpol list got into the country.

Earlier it was reported that a group of “Russian mafia”, engaged in illegal trade in tobacco products and car thefts, was liquidated in France. The gang consisted of 37 people.