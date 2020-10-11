Bihar is now completely colored in electoral color. Relations in many places have also led to bitterness in the face of politics. But the sitting MLA from Bhore seat in Gopalganj district has taken everyone by surprise. Anil Kumar has decided not to contest for his younger brother. The reason for this seat is being discussed a lot. JDU has given ticket to former IPS Sunil Kumar from Bhore (reserved) seat. The sitting MLA from this seat is Congress’s Anil Kumar.

Anil Kumar is a strong leader of this area. This time this seat has gone to Male’s account. In such a situation, Anil Kumar will not contest. But people say that Anil Kumar himself has put this seat in Male’s account. Anil Kumar has made this sacrifice for younger brother. Anil Kumar has also been an MP from Rajya Sabha. This time he has made up his mind not to contest. Because his younger brother Sunil Kumar is contesting from here for the first time. He has recently retired from government service. This is his first political innings.

Anil Kumar is silent

At the same time, Anil Kumar is silent on the question of not contesting elections. The question is that his brother Sunil Kumar has contested from JDU. In such a situation, will he go to seek votes for Sunil Kumar or will he give silent support. Because Bhore is also a candidate for the Grand Alliance from the seat. His opponents also point out that the Congress left the Bhore seat only after Anil Kumar’s consent. At the same time, he has also been able to convince his supporters that this seat has now gone to the account of another, so what should I do. Anil Kumar has been winning the seat on RJD ticket from the seat in the past. Also his proximity to Lalu Yadav is well known.

Who is Sunil Kumar

Sunil Kumar has been a senior IPS officer of Bihar cadre. He retired from government service in July. On 29 August, he joined the JDU in the presence of MP Lalan Singh. While in the police department, he used to be counted among officers close to Nitish Kumar. He has also been the ADG and DG of several important police departments. JDU has given him ticket from Bhore in this election. At the same time, former DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has missed this race.