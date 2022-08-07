Former British Prime Minister Brown called the emergency budget protection from the “winter of poverty”

Only an emergency budget can keep British families out of winter poverty. Former British Prime Minister Gordon Brown told edition of The Guardian.

According to the minister, he has to meet with mothers who are ashamed of the fact that they can no longer give their children the most necessary things. Brown warned that the situation risks getting worse by October due to rising fuel prices. He urged Boris Johnson and candidates for the post of prime minister to agree to the adoption of the budget, noting that otherwise millions of his compatriots will face a “winter of poverty.”

With reference to a study by the University of York, the publication notes that by January, more than 11.6 million people will spend a quarter of their net income on fuel.

On May 16, it was reported that the British were predicted to see a record decline in income in the history of observations in 2022 – real disposable income, adjusted for inflation, will fall by about 3.4 percent.