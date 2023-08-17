Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair is making a political comeback. He is embraced by Keir Starmer, Labor leader. “Blair is controversial, but there are few politicians with as many good ideas and charm as he does,” says political scientist Lennard van Otterloo.

In our collective memory, the now 70-year-old Tony Blair has mainly stuck as the man who made the disastrous decision to participate in the invasion of Iraq in 2003. It turned out to be the breeding ground for the rise of the terrorist organization Islamic State (IS). . ‘Iraq’ still sticks to him, but sixteen years after his prime minister (1997-2007) many Britons see that Blair also achieved a lot of good things, such as investing in care, education and his contribution to the peace agreement in Northern Ireland .

British media are therefore certain: the former prime minister is clearly keen to assert himself as a major player in British politics again. The man who led Labor and the country for ten years is now given every opportunity by his party to get involved in political policy. Blair is on stage together with foreman Starmer at party meetings; a sign of ultimate fraternization. Why does Labor need him?

Tories are out

Political scientist, entrepreneur and UK expert Lennard van Otterloo indicates that Blair is not intended to return as a political leader or even as prime minister. ,,No, that’s Starmer. There is a very good chance that Labor will win next year’s parliamentary elections. The Tories (Conservatives, ed.) have been in power for too long and have plunged the country into a major economic crisis. They are also very passive, knowing that they will soon be played out for the time being.

"Starmer needs ideas to pull the UK out of the doldrums. He himself keeps his powder dry, afraid as he is to lose part of the current support if, for example, he releases a test balloon that falls wrong. Blair does have that space and is someone who can make all kinds of suggestions for political changes in the background. In the role of advisor to the party, he can gain a lot of influence."

Tony Blair was Prime Minister of the UK for ten years. ©AFP



The former prime minister heads the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change, an institute that advises governments of various countries on issues such as democracy, technology and energy. “His organization employs numerous experts in all kinds of areas that he is already pushing forward within Labor. They will partly determine the political course for the coming years,” predicts Van Otterloo, who lives in London.

You keep listening to him

He emphasizes that Blair has a gift for clearly explaining and solving the most complex topics. "The other day I heard him speak again and I realized how well he can do that. You keep listening to him, he has communication skills that we hardly see in today's British politicians. Blair still has opponents, especially in the Labor left wing. But the political tide is now in his favor and we will see that, especially after the elections that will be held within a year anyway."