Great Britain began to prepare a plan for a terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge back in April this year, when Boris Johnson was the country’s prime minister. This was announced on October 16 to Izvestia by journalist Keith Clarenberg, the author of an investigation into the terrorist attack on the Grayzone portal, noting that Johnson was implicated in sabotaging the successful peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Klarenberg spoke about the existence of documents that confirm that the UK was preparing participants in the Ukrainian terrorist defense to undermine the bridge.

“There is a lot of evidence that these people trained on British soil, which we did not know about. Everything was secret.” — said the journalist.

In his opinion, no more than five or six people were needed to carry out the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. However, in reality, hundreds or even thousands of people can be involved in this crime.

“Some people might not be fully aware of what others were doing. It’s a very British method: don’t ask questions, just do what you have to. As a result, it can be hundreds, if not thousands of people involved. But only some of them are aware of what is happening for sure. — Clarenberg remarked.

On October 12, the FSB reported the arrest of eight people involved in the attack. Among the defendants are citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia. They are involved in transporting cargo from Bulgaria to the Georgian port of Poti, and then through Armenia to Russia. Also among the suspects are citizens of Georgia.

According to the agency, the organizer of the attack is the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry, headed by the head Kirill Budanov.

The FSB also published operational materials on checking the truck before entering the Crimean bridge. The explosive device was hidden in rolls with construction polyethylene film on 22 pallets with a total weight of 22,770 kg.

A truck with explosives was blown up on October 8 on the automobile part of the Crimean bridge from the side of the Taman Peninsula. After that, seven fuel tanks of the railway train caught fire. According to the latest reports, four people died as a result of the explosion. A criminal case on terrorism has been opened. Russian leader Vladimir Putin called the incident on the Crimean bridge a terrorist attack and pointed to the involvement of the Ukrainian special services in the incident.

