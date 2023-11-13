Sunak’s office confirms David Cameron’s appointment as British Foreign Secretary

Former British Prime Minister David Cameron has become the new Foreign, Commonwealth and International Development Secretary. The office of British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak announced this on social media. X.

It is noted that Cameron is not a current member of the British Parliament, so he will take a seat in the House of Lords, which would make his appointment to the post of Foreign Secretary possible.

Sunak appointed Cameron as foreign minister after several cabinet reshuffles. The ex-prime minister replaced James Cleverley in this post, who became the new Home Secretary of Great Britain after the resignation of Suella Braverman.

According to Sky News, their posts also left Education Minister Nick Gibb, Transport Minister Jesse Norman and Health Minister Will Quince.

Cameron was not the first British politician to be appointed both prime minister and foreign minister of the kingdom. Before him, both positions were held by Boris Johnson and Liz Truss, who had the shortest term as prime minister, lasting only 50 days.

Cameron spoke about conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East in his first address after his appointment

Cameron has led the British government since 2010 and left the post of prime minister and leader of the Conservative Party due to the results of the referendum on membership in the European Union (EU), in which the British voted to leave the union. He opposed Britain’s exit from the EU.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak Photo: Kirsty Wigglesworth/Reuters

Immediately after the official announcement of Cameron’s appointment as head of the Foreign Ministry, he published in X the first statement.

Related materials:

The politician commented on the current geopolitical situation and identified foreign policy goals in the near future. According to him, now it is necessary to support Britain’s allies and strengthen partnerships.

We have faced daunting international challenges, including the war in Ukraine and the crisis in the Middle East. In this time of profound global change, it is most important to support our allies, strengthen our partnerships, and make our voices heard

As British Prime Minister, Cameron supported sanctions against Russia

After Crimea became part of Russia in 2014, Cameron, as Prime Minister of Great Britain, took an anti-Russian position. Together with former US President Barack Obama, he advocated continued sanctions pressure on Moscow.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron Photo: Suzanne Plunkett/Reuters

In 2015, he said Russia’s policies pose a threat to the rest of Europe, but “it is not too late to avoid a new Cold War.” He argued that sanctions are having an impact on Russian politics and pointed to the need to tighten them if “Moscow continues to destabilize the situation in Ukraine and violate its territorial integrity.”

In 2019, the former prime minister of the kingdom published a memoir entitled “On Record,” in which he recalled meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Cameron called the Russian leader an “old school nationalist” because Putin was “acute about the collapse of the Soviet Union and Russia’s loss of Ukraine.” He said that in a personal conversation, Putin hinted to him that he “doesn’t believe in democracy too much.”