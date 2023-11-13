Home page politics

Former Prime Minister of Great Britain, David Cameron, is the new British Foreign Secretary. © Jonathan Brady/PA Wire/dpa

David Cameron takes over as British Foreign Secretary. The previous incumbent, James Cleverly, is taking over the post of Interior Minister Suella Braverman, who was recently dismissed.

London – Conservative British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has appointed former Prime Minister David Cameron as the country’s Foreign Minister. This was announced by the government headquarters at 10 Downing Street in London. Cameron replaces James Cleverly, who takes over the post of Interior Minister Suella Braverman, who was recently dismissed. Cameron should therefore also be appointed to the British House of Lords. His return to government is a big surprise.

Cameron resigned as prime minister in 2016 after the British voted to leave the European Union in the referendum he had called. At that time, Cameron campaigned for his country to remain in the EU.

Cabinet reshuffle with a view to the upcoming elections

Sunak is fighting for his political survival in the face of miserable poll numbers and a general election scheduled for next year. A cabinet reshuffle had been expected for some time.

The right-wing politician Braverman has recently made headlines again and again with controversial statements. The final straw was an op-ed in the Times last week, which was not coordinated with the Prime Minister’s office, in which she accused the police of being blind in the left eye and of tolerating violations of the law by pro-Palestinian demonstrators. dpa