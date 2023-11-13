Former British Prime Minister David Cameron joined Rishi Sunak’s government this Monday (13) as Foreign Minister, replacing James Cleverly, as part of an Executive reshuffle that began with the resignation of the Home Secretary. , Suella Braverman.

To take over as minister, Cameron will be named Lord and will thus be able to be part of the government as a parliamentarian in the Upper House, a requirement for joining the Executive.

The appointment of Cameron, who resigned as prime minister in June 2016 after losing the Brexit referendum, caused huge surprise in the media and among UK analysts.

After leaving Downing Street, Cameron did not continue as an MP and left the front row of British politics to dedicate himself to private business.

Previously, Sunak appointed Cleverly as the new Home Secretary, following the dismissal of Suella Braverman from the ministry due to the controversy surrounding her criticism of the British police.

The head of the conservative government thus promoted a remodeling of his Executive with a view to the general elections scheduled for 2024, possibly in May.

Sources from the ruling Conservative Party indicated that Sunak initiated the reshuffle with the aim of “strengthening his team in government to make long-term decisions for a better future”.

Sunak fired Braverman after the “unrest” he caused in the political world for openly criticizing the police, whom he accused of “double standards” and favoring pro-Palestinian demonstrations.

In recent days, opposition parties have asked Sunak to remove Braverman from the Executive for the controversial article he published last Thursday (10) in the British newspaper The Timesbefore the pro-Palestinian demonstration on Saturday (11), in London.

Braverman asked the London Metropolitan Police (Met) to ban the march for fear of riots and fomenting anti-Semitism, but security forces refused to ban the demonstration.

More than 300,000 people, most with flags and banners, were in central London this Saturday to call for a ceasefire in Gaza. At the time, the police arrested more than 80 people, some of them members of a group that sought to intervene in the peaceful protest, whose final destination was the United States embassy.

Opposition parties accused the now former minister of encouraging the mobilization of these groups with the article. (With EFE agency)