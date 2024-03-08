Former British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation from Parliament

Former British Prime Minister Theresa May announced her resignation from parliament. She reported this on her page on the social network. X (formerly Twitter).

“After long, careful consideration, I have realized that, looking into the future, I will no longer be able to do my job as a Member of Parliament in the way that I believe is right and that my constituents deserve. “I have therefore made the difficult decision not to take part in the next general election,” May said.

She noted that she wants to focus on her work with the Global Commission on Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking. This will bring May's 27-year tenure in the House of Commons to an end. She held the post of head of the UK Cabinet of Ministers from 2016 to 2019, and was succeeded by Boris Johnson.

Meanwhile, the mother-in-law of current British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was nominated to the upper house of the Indian Parliament. According to the country's president, the appointment of Sudha Murthy is an example of “the potential of women in shaping the destiny of the nation.”