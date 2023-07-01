Former British PM Blair calls overthrow of Hussein ‘what was important to do’

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair called the overthrow of Iraqi President Saddam Hussein “what was important to do” in an interview with a Japanese publication Nikkei.

“I have always told people that there are a lot of things that we would have done differently. But I still think that ultimately in the Middle East, overthrowing the Hussein regime was what was important to do,” Blair said. However, he noted that the problems that followed were underestimated.

In the same conversation, Tony Blair said that he was shocked by the political divisions in the United States. At the same time, according to the ex-premier, today the UK is the only possible ally of the United States.

Saddam Hussein was executed on December 30, 2006. He was arrested as a result of the invasion of American troops into Iraq, which took place under the pretext of searching for weapons of mass destruction, the presence of which in the country was not confirmed. However, the prosecution was able to prove Hussein’s guilt in the killings of the Iraqi population.