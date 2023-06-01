The former president of Brazil, Fernando Collor de Mello (1990-1992), was sentenced this Wednesday by the Supreme Court to eight years and ten months in prison for corruption, in an investigation derived from the Lava Jato mega-cause.

Collor, 73, was found guilty of receiving 20 million reais between 2010 and 2014 (4 million dollars, at current exchange rates) when he was a senator, to “irregularly make contracts viable” between a construction company and a former Petrobras affiliate. By 8 votes against 2, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) found him guilty last Thursday for the crimes of corruption and money laundering and this Wednesday handed down his sentence.

“The total penalty is set at eight years and ten months” in prison, the president of the STF, Rosa Weber, announced at the end of the trial. The judge reporting the case, Edson Fachin, had suggested a sentence of up to 33 years in prison, but the time of the sentence was reduced by the Court as a whole.

The facts “proven” in the process are “very serious” and “portray the disastrous misuse of public functions for personal and patrimonial promotion,” Fachin said on Wednesday, the last day of the trial.

In his vote, Fachin considered that “the then senator used party-political influence to promote appointments to the board of (the Petrobras subsidiary) BR Distributor and create facilities for the establishment of contracts”, according to the official website of the court.

The investigation fell under the umbrella of the Lava Jato mega-cause, which has affected the entire Brazilian political class since 2014. The money laundering was carried out through more than 40 deposits in accounts in the name of Collor and in 65 company accounts owned by him.

His defense denies the accusations. First president elected by universal suffrage after the military regime (1964-85), Collor resigned from the presidency in 1992 amid allegations of misconduct and corruption..

Bolsonaro ally

However, his electoral triumph in 1989, at just 40 years old, against the current leftist president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, had generated many expectations. With a maverick speech and a jovial image, Collor had promised to profoundly reform the political and social life of Braziltaking the nickname of “hunter of maharajas”, as he called the high-ranking officials of high salaries.

A former national karate champion, he took advantage of his image as a successful athlete. But soon the Brazilians got tired. After barely two years in power, resigned after Congress opened impeachment proceedings following corruption allegations.

Lula spent 18 months in jail, between 2018 and 2019, also in the framework of the Lava Jato case.

Thousands of people took to the streets to demand their departure, in a movement promoted by the “painted faces”young people with their faces painted green and yellow, the colors of the Brazilian flag.

Subsequently, he was accused in the ordinary courts of receiving bribes in exchange for facilitating contracts with advertising companies during his government, but he was acquitted of the charges due to lack of evidence. He managed to return to politics in 2006, when he was elected senator for Alagoas, a poor state in the northeast. He held that seat until the end of last year.

In recent years, Collor has become close to far-right former president Jair Bolsonaro, whom he campaigned for in 2022, against Lula. He is currently a member of the center-right Brazilian Labor Party (PTB).

Since the return of democracy in Brazil, two other former presidents have been imprisoned, also for corruption. Lula spent 18 months in jail, between 2018 and 2019, also in the framework of the Lava Jato casebefore being released by order of the Supreme Court.

Former center-right president Michel Temer (2016-2018) was placed in pretrial detention in March 2019, but released four days later by an appeals judge.

