Former Brazilian President Fernando Collor, who ruled the country between 1990 and 1992, is closer to jail. The majority of judges of the Federal Supreme Court voted in favor of convicting him for crimes of passive corruption and money laundering related to Petrobras and derived from Operation Lava Jato. The judges will continue deliberating next week, but the conviction is already taken for granted because six of the eleven have already voted in favor of convicting him. The judge reporting the case, Edson Fachin, proposed 33 years in prison and that he cannot hold public office again, although the final sentence will be determined by the group of judges.

The case dates back to 2015, when the Prosecutor’s Office denounced Collor for having received bribes worth 30 million reais (about 6 million dollars, 5.6 million euros) between 2010 and 2014. In exchange for that money, Collor made possible, with political appointments, advantageous contracts between the company DVBR (Derivados do Brasil) and BR Distribuidora, a subsidiary of the semi-state oil company Petrobras. During the investigation, the police confiscated a Porsche, a Ferrari and a Lamborghini from his Brasilia mansion. The former president always denied the facts and assures that he is innocent.

Defending his vote in more than 200 pages, the judge in charge of the Lava Jato cases, Edson Fachin, criticized Collor’s “sneaky performance” in the corrupt scheme, pointing out that the former president took advantage of his status as a senator to ” articulate spurious negotiations”. The judge had no mercy on the politician and defended a harsher sentence than the one requested by the Prosecutor’s Office at the time, 33 years compared to the 22 that the prosecutors wanted.

Judge Carmen Lúcia Antunes, who also voted in favor of the sentence, expressed her astonishment at the fact that the corrupt plot was formed just when the Supreme Court was judging the so-called monthly, a vote-buying scheme in Congress that rocked the first term of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “It seems that none of this caused any fear on the part of the people who practiced acts now proven […] Seeing this painting and having to work with it is extremely bitter”, lamented the magistrate.

In addition to Collor, businessmen Luis Pereira Duarte de Amorim, who manages the former president’s companies, and Pedro Paulo Bergamaschi, identified as the main operator of the corrupt scheme, were also sentenced. The two would face sentences of eight and 16 years in prison, respectively. In addition, the trio will have to pay 20 million reais as compensation for collective moral damages.

Collor did not last long in the presidency because he suffered the first process of impeachment of Brazilian democracy. Indications of corruption and financial fraud and massive popular pressure (the Painted Face Movement) removed him from the presidential seat, but not from power. After the period in which he was prevented from holding public office, in 2007 he returned to politics as a senator for the state of Alagoas, his great electoral stronghold. From that comfortable senator seat (which lasted until February of this year) is where he allegedly committed the crimes for which he has just been convicted. In the 2022 elections, in which he supported the re-election of Jair Bolsonaro, he tried to go one step further and conquer the government of Alagoas, but came in third place. Deprived for the first time in a long time of the legal protection that parliamentarians enjoy, he is now closer than ever to jail.

