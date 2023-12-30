Gil de Ferran died suddenly on Friday of a heart attack while behind the wheel on the track. He was 56 years old. The news was communicated by the Brazilian Automobile Federation. News that shocks motorsport. De Ferran had a heart attack at the private motor racing club in Opalocka, Florida, half an hour from Miami, while driving a car: his son Luke was at his side. The car stopped at the entrance to the pits, without any accident: De Ferran was promptly transported to hospital where, however, unfortunately there was nothing that could be done for him.

Also in mourning is McLaren, for which he was sporting director in Formula 1 from 2018 to 2021 and was currently a consultant. Born in Paris in 1967, the son of mechanical engineer Luc De Ferran, Gil moved to Brazil at the age of four and began his career in karting. Then Formula Ford in 1987, with the victory of the Brazilian title, and the move to England where he became English Formula 3 champion in 1991. In 1993 and 1994 he raced in Formula 3000, in 1995 he moved to IndyCar (at the time Formula Cart) where he won two world titles in 2000 and 2001 with team Penske. In 2003 he won the Indianapolis 500. In Formula 1 he was also sporting director of Bar (later Honda) from 2005 to 2007.