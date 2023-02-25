A year after the invasion of Russia, former heavyweight boxing champion, Wladimir Klitschk tested a German-made Leopard 2 tank bound for Ukraine. The video footage shows the brother of Vitali Klitschko, mayor of Kiev, driving the tank in an undisclosed location. “A year ago I would never have thought of driving this vehicle – declares Wladimir Klitschko in the short film he posted on Twitter -, a year of war in Ukraine. A year of suffering and a year to make our willpower stronger than never. As strong as this tank. Thank you, Germany. Thank you, free world for everything you do for us Ukrainians. Glory to Ukraine. Glory to heroes. Slava Ukraini!”.



00:52