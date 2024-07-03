Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/02/2024 – 21:23

Former judge of the Court of Justice of Minas Gerais Ludmila Lins Grilo criticized the minister of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) Gilmar Mendes, gave tips to coup plotters and called the crime of violent abolition of the Democratic State of Law a “legal scam”. The speech was given last Sunday, the 30th, at the Brazilian Conservative Congress, in Massachusetts (USA).

Ludmila says that on Avenida Paulista (SP) it is safer to hold political demonstrations than in Brasília, because in São Paulo there is no presence of the Three Powers as in the Federal District and this makes it impossible for protests to be classified as crimes.

“There is no STF there, there is no Palácio do Planalto. There, no one will be able to accuse you of a coup d’état, of violently abolishing the Democratic State of Law, which is legal fraud,” says the former judge.

Referring to the coup attacks of January 8, 2023, she claims that the accusers know that there was no crime.

“They know this is a legal scam and Gilmar Mendes himself said this in an interview in Portugal and thought no one would know. But nowadays, everyone has an iPhone and everyone has seen it. Everyone knows you are a cynic,” he says.

Known for her controversial statements and attitudes, Ludmila was a follower of Olavo de Carvalho and defends former President Jair Bolsonaro. She was removed from office in February 2023 after being one of those investigated in the fake news inquiry. In May of the same year, the judge was compulsorily retired.

Ludmila attacked Supreme Court justices and published content against personal protective measures during the Covid-19 pandemic. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes ordered the removal of the former judge’s profile on social media due to her actions.