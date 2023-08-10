Genoa – A recognition for never having forgotten the country where he met his wife. The former Sampdoria player Enrico Nicolini, coach, sports manager and commentator, becomes an honorary citizen of the Calabrian municipality of Soverato. This is the country of origin of the family of his wife Maria Teresa Pultrone, met at the seaside when she was playing in Catanzaro.

“It was 1980 when a young footballer from the glorious Catanzaro in Serie A met the woman who would become his wife at the Miramare – reads the motivation signed by the mayor of SoveratoDaniele Vacca – A marriage that created an indissoluble bond also with that land that immediately welcomed him like a son, as only Soverato can do”.

The “Netzer di Quezzi”, this is the nickname during his career in Sampdoria from the Genoese district of which he is originally from, Catanzaro also never stopped cheering after being the protagonist of the promotion to Serie A and having coached the team in the 94/95 championship. In his career he has collected a total of 237 appearances and 25 goals in Serie A and 155 appearances and 9 goals in Serie B. “Soverato is my second home – says Nicolini himself who every summer returns with his family to the Calabrian town where he still has a house – my son Marco was also born there”.