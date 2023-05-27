Genoa – «Radrizzani? With him, Sampdoria would be in excellent hands.” Blucerchiato from January 2012 to 2014, then idol in Leeds, where he became “The Lion”: Gaetano “Tano” Berardi experienced the Radrizzani-management firsthand. Back in Switzerland in 2022, the defender born in 1988 wants to coach, inspired by Bielsa. But from Bellinzona he is rooting for Doria and for the Milanese entrepreneur, on pole to take over the club.

How are you?

“Well. With Bellinzona we saved ourselves in the Swiss B: objective achieved. I’m thinking about it but I’ll probably stop: I’ll be a coach, I’d like to get my license right away. The desire to coach made me come from Bielsa, to Leeds».

Where was Radrizzani: is he the right man for Sampdoria?

“Yes. He has clear ideas, he knows what he wants and how to get it through programming. There he set his goals and achieved them, returning to the Premier League after 16 years. Now he risks relegation but what he had to do he did well. He has big ambitions.”

How did it move in Leeds?

«He bought the stadium, he invested a lot in the sports centre, in the organization and in the market but with targeted purchases. He bet heavily on Bielsa, a demanding man but satisfied him 100%, he trusted him, gave him carte blanche ».

How do you play the role of patron?

«He has a very different character from his predecessor Cellino who in turn, beyond some questionable ways, was important, he started the recovery and understands football. But Radrizzani made the difference. He was more behind the scenes, he is a simple person, with a heart, available to his players, I also heard him after the farewell to Leeds a couple of times ».

Have you ever talked about Sampdoria?

«No, but I’ve heard for a long time that he wants to invest in Italy, this shows what stimuli he has. Leeds are a big club with many fans and an important city, just like Sampdoria: they are similar realities and they can also relaunch the Sampdoria. If it does, it will be because it knows it can invest in a certain way. I didn’t play a lot at Sampdoria but I have good memories, the promotion, the saves, the atmosphere of the derbies: knowing you are in difficulty saddens me, I hope for a positive epilogue ».

In Bielsa, Radrizzani had allowed a bed in the office: is the Argentine really Loco?

«It is positive in the sense that he is an incredible worker, he takes care of everything, exercises, nutrition, preparation, you can’t go wrong. He also changed my role: from full-back to central and he was right, I feel great. He wanted us to understand what life is, he took us to collect waste before training. Or in retreat he planned an hour dedicated to reading, he gave us the All Blacks book, “No shitheads” ».

Other important technicians?

«I had Mihajlovic for a few months but he left a strong mark on me, a great person on and off the pitch. And Iachini: I love him, he has already brought Sampdoria back to Serie A and would know how to do it again, he is very good at creating a strong group ».

Alla Samp amazed with the video-documentary published on YouTube in which he recounted his last season, with images shot on the pitch and in the locker room. As an expert on TV rights, Radrizzani would have appreciated.

«In fact, I could have managed the product better and sold it (laughs). No, I’m joking, it was something born for fun, I liked to tell things differently with those shots, but it was my only video».