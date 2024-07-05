The AI It’s a scary topic, especially because it could put many people out of work. What about video games? Is there any point in continuing to study programming to make one? A former Blizzard developer says that you’d better worry about doing your job as usual.

There is a thought that many believe that AI will do everything from now on. Even drawing and so on. Although we have seen and published content about “realistic” versions of anime characters by the hand of an Artificial Intelligence, human talent is still the one that produces the best result.

During the presentation of ChatGPT, many people imagined that with just a few commands you could create and even review the code for a video game, but the problem is that it is not as simple as it seems.

This former Blizzard developer says not to worry about AI taking over the development field, and that no one really believes that will happen.

“AI is a mess. The problem right now is that it has to be trained on business model data to do things and it takes the most average code and produces more average code with additional bugs. Then people take that and put it in the source code.“said Jason Hall of Pirate Software and former Blizzard employee.

“And guess what happens? That’s called overtraining and that just turns into garbage, over and over again. And you end up with a human in the middle of the process to cure it, causing the AI ​​to not solve anything.“, he concluded.

Yes, artificial intelligence is growing by leaps and bounds, we do not doubt that, however, the more commercial use of AI is still a long way off, even for making video games.

To this we must point out that we can also say that the cost and maintenance of this technology is more expensive than you imagine. In 2023 alone, Open AI was losing more money than it was generating and that is why it is moving its tools to both Microsoft and Apple.

If you’re interested in making video games, watch online tutorials, study software development, and more. Don’t expect AI to solve everything, even if you don’t know how to make the right prompts. Follow the discussion through our Discord and don’t miss this and other news in Google news.

