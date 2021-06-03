Blizzard isn’t going through its prime lately. The loss of many of your most experienced developers It has led to the emergence of new studios made up of large numbers of his former employees. This is the case with Singularity 6, in which Former Blizzard and Epic veterans develop an MMO reminiscent of Minecraft and Stardew Valley.

In addition to former Epic and Blizzard veterans there are also former developers from Riot Games (developers of League of Legends) and Sony. The game they are currently developing is called Pallia, and it is a game MMO (massively multiplayer online, similar to World of Warcraft) that promises to bring the games of life simulation to a new level. You can watch the debut trailer for the game below:

The game shows a clear influence on life simulation games, such as Minecraft’s survival mode, Stardew Valley or Harvest Moon, while the graphic style and open world are vaguely reminiscent of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Genshin Impact. .

According to the comrades of Wccftech, who had the opportunity to interview the developers, the game will incorporate many of the typical mechanics in life simulation games. This includes: fishing, cooking, farming, mining, bug hunting and romance with NPCs.

At the moment, the game has only been announced for PC, but since Singularity 6 they have commented that they want to bring the MMO to all the platforms they can. There is no fixed departure date at the moment, but the game’s pre-alpha will open this summer, and you can request to participate in it here. We will keep you informed of new news about Palia.