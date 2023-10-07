The video game industry seems to be in a difficult moment, given that the layoffs have not gone unnoticed, something that was seen a couple of days ago in large development companies such as Naughty Dog. And now, the case has become more serious with BioWarewho have gotten rid of some workers, and on top of that with compensation that these people have found unfair.

As reported by the media, a group of seven former employees has launched a lawsuit against this brand, and this is so that the way in which people are fired has more comprehensive benefits in terms of auxiliary salaries. Stating that the treatment they have been given by BioWare be something unreasonable and that would be much worse compared to other companies.

Even those who represent these people, Worobec Law Offices, the stipulated laws of Canada regarding layoffs have not been followed, mentioning that they must give one month of compensation for each year worked in any company. And it is stated that BioWare has not complied with that part, since there are fewer days according to what the dismissed people said.

Here is one of the testimonies:

In light of numerous recent industry layoffs and the fact that BioWare’s NDAs prevent us from displaying any of our recent Dragon Age: Dreadwolf work in our portfolios, we are very concerned about the difficulty many of us will have finding work. as the holiday season approaches. While we continue to support the game we worked so hard on, and our colleagues who continue that work, we’re struggling to understand why BioWare is changing us at this challenging time.

It is worth mentioning that there are many changes in this company, as they are currently quite busy with the development of the next part of the franchise. Mass Effect and also Dragon Age. So firing people would not make any sense, unless they need more resources to put into their titles and for that to happen there must be a cut in positions that may not be suitable.

Via: PC Gamer

Editor’s note: Firing when the holidays are approaching seems cruel on the part of companies, but perhaps there are financial issues that are beyond understanding. Of course, they must respect the months of compensation that former employees are entitled to.